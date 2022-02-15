- (PLX AI) - Robit Q4 revenue EUR 26.3 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA EUR 1.7 million
- • Q4 EBITA EUR 500 thousand
- • Robit estimates that net sales for 2022 will grow and adjusted EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2021
- • Says demand prospects for the mining industry are good for 2022
- • The prospects of Robit's construction customers are good, and projects related to infrastructure construction that are ongoing or about to be launched support the prospects for 2022, the company said
