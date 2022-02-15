

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Tuesday after Russia denied it wants to attack Ukraine, raising hopes the two neighboring nations will avoid a full-blow conflict.



Ahead of a scheduled meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin to defuse tensions over Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported that some forces deployed near Ukraine were beginning to return to their bases, after a build-up of Moscow's army around Ukrainian borders spurred fears of an invasion.



'Units of the Southern and Western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and today they will begin moving to their military garrisons,' a defense ministry spokesman said.



The benchmark DAX rose 169 points, or 1.1 percent, to 15,284 after falling 2 percent the previous day.







