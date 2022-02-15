KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases its 2022 outlook for the European and UK project finance and infrastructure (PF&I) sector, and examines certain emerging themes to likely take centre stage in 2022. While the rollout of transactions in new PF&I sectors is attracting private placement and capital market interest, their development will face challenges, including not currently reaching the scale demanded by market participants.

Key Takeaways:

Renewable energy finance (both traditional and newer technologies), telecommunications, accommodation infrastructure, and transport esoteric asset classes are likely to represent the main areas of growth in 2022.

Transaction size, underlying market (price and volume) risk, and obsolescence may crimp bankability for newer asset classes.

Rising inflation, commodity volatility, and recovery from COVID-19 will have varying impact on the PF&I sector in 2022.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

ESG: Demand for Environmentally Friendly European Power Assets Risks Weakening Credit Profiles

ESG: The Coming Charge: Energy Storage Impacts on Project and Corporate Credit Quality

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005652/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Kerr, Head of European Research

+44 208 148 1020

gordon.kerr@kbra.com

Karim Nassif, Project Finance Infrastructure

+353 1 588 1245

karim.nassif@kbra.com

Garret Tynan, European Head Project Finance Infrastructure

+353 1 588 1235

garret.tynan@kbra.com

Andrew Giudici, Global Head of Corporate, Project, and Infrastructure Finance

+1 (646) 731-2372

andrew.giudici@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Mauricio Noe, Co-Head of Europe

+44 208 148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com

Miten Amin, Managing Director

+44 208 148 1002

miten.amin@kbra.com