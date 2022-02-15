Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
15.02.2022 | 11:09
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2022

London, February 15

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

15 February 2022

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2022

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734

© 2022 PR Newswire
