Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited
Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited
ISIN: AU000000ASP3
Anlass der Studie: Company presentation
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 0.09 AUD
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Upcoming Investor Event:
Aspermont to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)
On February 17, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this forum, Aspermont Ltd. will also present its business model and current business development.
Presentation slot:
Aspermont Ltd. (ISIN: AU000000ASP3)
04.00 am EST (New York, Toronto time)
10.00 am CET (Frankfurt, Paris time)
05.00 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)
Speaker: Alex Kent, CEO
The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on February 17, 2022 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.
The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/
Registrations for this event and Aspermont' presentation are available at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416443987095/ WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23373.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
+++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung: 11.02.2022, 10:00
Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung: 15.02.2022, 11:00
übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°