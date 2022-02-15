

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The eurozone economy grew at a slower pace, as initially estimated, in the fourth quarter, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 2.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with the preliminary flash estimate published on January 31.



On a yearly basis, economic growth in the currency-bloc accelerated to 4.6 percent in the fourth quarter, as estimated, from 3.9 percent in the preceding period.



Further, data showed that the number of employed persons rose 0.5 percent sequentially, but slower than the 1.0 percent rise seen a quarter ago. At the same time, the annual growth in employment held steady at 2.1 percent.



The EU27 economy expanded 0.4 percent on quarter, taking the annual growth to 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the whole year of 2021, GDP increased 5.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU27.







