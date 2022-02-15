Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 10.25p per ordinary share to be paid on 31 March 2022 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 11 March 2022.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 10 March 2022.

15 February 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323