Cosmena AB: CosmenaGroup launches Cosmena.com

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CosmenaGroup launches The Cosmetic Surgery website Cosmena.com, primarily targeting the UK market for hair transplants for both men and women. Cosmena.com is an in-depth guide to all things hair loss and the remedies for this very common malady in men and women.

CosmenaGroup launches The Cosmetic Surgery website Cosmena.com, primarily targeting the UK market for hair transplants in both men and women. Cosmena.com is an in-depth guide to all things hair loss and the remedies for this very common malady in men and women.

Finding help for hair loss can be a tedious process, and Cosmena.com:s services remedy this problem for the customer by providing not only reviews and comparisons of the hair loss market, but also doing these activities with a broader scope than the domestic market in order to be able to present the best offers for customers in the UK.

Not only will you find information regarding the types of hair loss that might have affected you, but also the techniques currently in use and variants you might want to consider. Cosmena.com are in the forefront of medical content and have collaborated with Medical doctors in creating both the topics and reviewing the content itself.

Wonder what type of hair loss you have and how much it might cost to remedy your specific ailment? Look no further, Cosmena has covered the 8 most common hair transplant areas and has calculated (Based on the average number of grafts) the typical cost for those transplants in both the UK and Turkey.

More markets and niches are planned for launching soon. The hair loss markets in the Swedish, German and French markets are currently considered or in production already.

The website is 100% free for the consumer and is financed by Display- and other types of digital advertising.

About Cosmenagroup:

https://cosmenagroup.com

Cosmenagroup is a Swedish marketing company founded in 2021 by a group of investors and professionals in the digital marketing space. With more than 100 years of collective experience of digital marketing in areas such as SEO, SEM, SoMe and sectors such as Casino, Finance and Insurance - the objective of the company is to make profit by digitalizing more conservative sectors of the European market.

The company is located in the town of Uppsala, Sweden.

About Cosmena

https://cosmena.com

Soft launched in December 2021, Cosmena is the world's newest Cosmetical Surgery resource focused on hair loss and hair transplants. The website connects consumers and clinics in Europe effortlessly and makes the information gap between clinics abroad and consumers in English speaking countries less prevalent.

Contact details:

Ollie Ekdahl

Olle@cosmenagroup.com

Tel: +46761888195

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com