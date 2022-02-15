

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK), a German medical device company, said on Tuesday that it aims to achieve a comparable yearly growth rate of six to eight percent, for the fiscal years from 2023 to 2025.



In addition, the firm expects a rise in adjusted basic earnings per share by 12 to 15 percent per annum, over the same period.



The company has proposed an annual dividend of 0.85 euros per share for the fiscal 2021, representing distribution of 55 percent of the net income.







