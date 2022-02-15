

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $153.06 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $5.63 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $165.72 million or $3.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.4% to $4.85 billion from $4.13 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $153.06 Mln. vs. $5.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.93 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q4): $4.85 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.



