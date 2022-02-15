

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $174 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $197 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $3.49 billion from $3.25 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



