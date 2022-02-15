

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's construction output rose for an eighth month in a row in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Construction output grew 29.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 12.9 percent rise in November. This was the biggest increase since July.



Among the main groups, construction of buildings surged by 32.7 percent and the civil engineering works increased 24.8 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output increased 7.2 percent monthly in December, following a 5.6 percent rise in the previous month.







