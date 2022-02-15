Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Launches a Powerful 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution Tincture

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products, announces the launch of their highest potency tincture yet, the 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution. Along with their recently launched CBDA Oil Drops, the 3300mg tincture aligns with Panacea's mission to produce purposeful formulations that enhance peoples' and pets' health and wellbeing.

Panacea's 3300mg high-potency tincture is a cost effective and quality-controlled product designed specifically for those requiring higher doses of cannabidiol (CBD) to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. For years, studies have been looking into CBD's potential to help people cope with chronic pain, epilepsy, seizures, and anxiety. While dosing and efficacy remain to be determined, the growing number of clinical studies using high-dose CBD are encouraging for those suffering from many debilitating conditions.

Panacea's Chief Science Officer, James Baumgartner, Ph.D., emphasizes, "As a cannabinoid company, Panacea remains committed to research on CBD (and other cannabinoids) dosing, bioavailability, and understanding how CBD supports human and pet health. The 3300mg high potency CBD oral tincture was requested by many of our customers, and with it is an important addition to Panacea's product portfolio for those that require high doses of CBD for daily functions."

The 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution product is one of the most cost-effective products on the market at just $0.03 per milligram, and at the recommended servings of 1 dropper per day from a 30mL bottle, this equates to $3 per day verses a similar product that costs almost five times this amount.

Panacea's 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution tincture is made from hemp that is grown, manufactured, and third-party tested in Colorado. Panacea follows strict quality control protocols to make sure the purity and potency of all products are safe, have accurate concentrations and are effective. Because the main ingredient, CBD, is hemp-derived, there is no known risk of addiction or psychogenic effects. Furthermore, it is made with PANA Pure isolate, meaning it is pure CBD that is THC-Free*.

The launch of Panacea's new high-potency tincture offers an alternative for people searching for a natural product to support an improved quality of life. The company believes that the release of its 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution is a major step in improving the quality of life for people who can benefit from this higher dosage product.

*THC-Free or THC-ND (non-detect) is defined as trace amounts <0.01% THC or 100ppm.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a seed to sale cannabinoid manufacturer and research company that produces purposeful, natural medicine for consumers and pets. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

[no we should delete]

