Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Launches a Powerful 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution Tincture

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products, announces the launch of their highest potency tincture yet, the 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution. Along with their recently launched CBDA Oil Drops, the 3300mg tincture aligns with Panacea's mission to produce purposeful formulations that enhance peoples' and pets' health and wellbeing.
