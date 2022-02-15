EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi to Deliver World-First Mobile Fire Spotting Technology to a Government Client

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) (OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce that it's SpatialEye App, powered by EYEfi's SPARC technology, will be deployed in a world-first mobile fire spotting application for emergency management and field personnel at Melbourne Water Corporation (MWC).

Melbourne Water is a statutory authority responsible for managing some of Australia's largest and most critical water catchments, forestry and associated assets covering more than 160,000 hectares. EYEfi's patented technology enables field personnel to easily identify the exact location of a bushfire, simply by pointing at it with a smartphone camera using the SpatialEye App.

The phase one deployment of SpatialEye at Melbourne Water Corporation will put the power of SPARC into the hands of individuals and provide EYEfi with a valuable customer reference site. MWC's personnel will be able to safely locate, track and monitor bushfires in the field, using their smartphones and share the data with colleagues from remote locations. EYEfi has already successfully deployed its SPARC technology to MWC in fixed locations (cameras on fire and communications towers) for EYEfi's bushfire protection of MWC assets in bushfire prone locations. EYEfi recently reported another successful deployment and expansion of SPARC tower-based solution at MWC.

SpatialEye has a variety of commercial and customer applications by enabling Smartphones, wearable technologies and UAV/drones to know the location of anything you can see or point at in the real world, using their onboard cameras.

EYEfi's CEO, Simon Langdon said "We are very pleased to be deploying EYEfi's SpatialEye App to Melbourne Water. This is a major milestone for EYEfi as we extend the use of our SPARC technology to smartphones, with MWC being our first commercial customer to use this new capability. EYEfi has made a significant investment in expanding the use of our SPARC technology being used with fixed and mobile industrial cameras, to smartphone and airborne applications. The expanded technology suite, which will soon include SPARC-enabling airborne platforms/drones, will open up new sales opportunities in a number of industry verticals as EYEfi delivers the solution to its reseller and channel partners around the globe".

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

