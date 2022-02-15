NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 14 February 2022 were: 659.19p Capital only (undiluted) 688.13p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the Share Buyback of 69,698 ordinary shares on 03rd September 2021, the Company has 183,681,116 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 9,330,726 which are held in treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.