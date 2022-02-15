

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $147.23 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $142.63 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.67 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.33 billion from $3.17 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $147.23 Mln. vs. $142.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HENRY SCHEIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de