

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc. (WCC), a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share growing double digits to between $11.00 to $12.00.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it expect to again deliver market outperformance in 2022 with sales increasing 5% to 8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 6.7% to 7.0%.



In fiscal 2021, the company's adjusted earnings per share were $9.98, and net sales were $18.2 billion.



John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO, said, 'We are carrying strong positive momentum into 2022 and the year is off to an excellent start. We strategically invested in our inventories over the last several months to both address supply chain challenges and support our strong sales growth opportunities. We are very well positioned to meet increasing customer demand as global supply chains are rebuilt this year.'







