

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $129 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.9% to $3.66 billion from $3.93 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $129 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $3.66 Bln vs. $3.93 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BORGWARNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de