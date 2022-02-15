Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that an important access agreement has been signed with the community of "Kim" at its Lost Cities-Cutucu project in southeastern Ecuador and provides an update on operations.

The Company yesterday signed an access agreement with the community of "Kim", in the southern part of the block of concessions. This is the first time the Company has been granted access to this important area. At the community meeting there were a large number of artisanal gold miners. The Kim community is located near where Metron (see press release dated September 26, 2019) forecasted the potential position of one of the "Lost Cities".

Metron Inc. of Reston, Virginia, USA, used Bayesian data analysis to generate probability maps of the position of "Logroño de los Caballeros", a gold mining settlement that was founded circa 1562 by the Spanish conquistadors, and abandoned circa 1605. The location has been lost. Numerous expeditions have been carried out over the intervening years to relocate it. Metron incorporated historical documents, and clues from geography and geology into a "search matrix", and then through statistical algorithms produced a map with statistical likelihoods the settlement would be in specific areas. Kim will be a focus of work going forward.

Ms. Carolina Lasso Amaya has replaced the former Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Aurania. Ms. Lasso has been the Director of the Step Forward Foundation (Dar el Paso Adelante) in Ecuador for over two years and has extensive knowledge of the communities in the Cordillera de Cutucu. Her first act has been to successfully negotiate access to Kim.

Prior to joining the Foundation in 2019, Ms. Lasso worked from 2011 to 2017 for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombia, primarily working in the border areas of Amazonia with indigenous groups. During this period, she also dealt with elements of the FARC, the Colombian Paramilitaries, cocaine growers, persons recruiting child soldiers and other difficult and potentially dangerous groups. She developed post-conflict models to integrate communities into the social fabric. During her time with the Foundation, she has initiated a number of clean water projects, nutritional projects, and the extremely popular "Warastai" soccer tournament between villages. Such activities are important in gaining and maintaining social license to operate with Aurania's stakeholders. Ms. Lasso is an Ecuadorian resident and is fluent in both English and Spanish.

The number of daily new COVID-19 infected cases in the Province of Morona-Santiago where Aurania's Project is located has now dropped in half from a month ago. The Red Alert in Ecuador has not yet been lifted but there is optimism the pandemic is abating.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

