- (PLX AI) - Marriott Q4 EPS USD 1.42.
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.3 vs. estimate USD 0.99
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 741 million vs. estimate USD 685 million
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 430 million vs. estimate USD 328 million
- • Q4 net income USD 468 million
- • By the fourth quarter, global RevPAR was 19 percent below 2019 levels, a 40-percentage point improvement from the decline in the first quarter of the year
- • Says optimistic that the global recovery will progress meaningfully throughout 2022
- • Could begin to return cash to shareholders later in 2022
