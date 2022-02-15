Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 2/15/2022 STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 1,272 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of 2/16/2022. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code:STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,242,072 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,377,915 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260