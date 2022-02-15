Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: A0DKMP ISIN: DK0010307958 
Tradegate
14.02.22
11:22 Uhr
53,32 Euro
-0,92
-1,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
15.02.2022 | 13:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Jyske Bank A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 17 February 2022. 



ISIN          DK0010307958            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Jyske Bank             
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 72,560,778 shares (DKK 725,607,780)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,560,778 shares (DKK 35,607,780) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  69,000,000 shares (DKK 690,000,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      JYSK                
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     1587                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
