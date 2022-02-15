

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marriott International Inc. (MAR):



Earnings: $468 million in Q4 vs. -$164 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.42 in Q4 vs. -$0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $430 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $4.45 billion in Q4 vs. $2.17 billion in the same period last year.



