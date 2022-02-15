

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $291 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $3.67 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $291 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44 - $1.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,420 - $3,450 Mln



