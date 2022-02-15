Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is introducing: (i) its proprietary AI/ML Watchlist, and (ii) algorithm-based opportunities without requiring a connected brokerage account. This increases the Company's potential subscriber base while maintaining live trading functionality for those with a connected brokerage account.





Pilot's proprietary algorithms analyze the electronic order books for 24 financial exchanges and the top 20 crypto exchanges worldwide, predicting short-term opportunity for 60,000+ securities worldwide, through an easy-to-understand watchlist.

Users can use the AI watchlist as the primary source of information to analyze various securities among stocks, forex, futures, and crypto. Users can then execute a trade on their respective brokerage with Pilot's information. This feature has achieved an accuracy rate greater than 85%, benefiting all traders.

Pilot displays three critical pieces of information:

(1) Opportunity Gauge

(2) AI indicators

(3) Sentiment Spectrum Analysis

Pilot, available on iOS and Android platforms worldwide, can also be integrated with various online brokers worldwide to start in-app trading (current integration with Interactive Brokers and TradeStation).

A detailed explanation of Pilot is available on the Company's website (Pilot Pro).

Govin Misir, CEO & President of QuantGate Systems comments: "This latest feature release dramatically increases access to crucial intelligence for any level of trader. Our AI analyses every trader on the planet, exposing data to the novice that was previously only accessible by the 'big boys'. Additionally, it is in-line with our overall growth strategy and opens our marketing opportunities and user base."

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded Fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

For additional information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.quantgatesystems.com , or visit social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information on Pilot, please visit www.pilottrading.co and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information:

QuantGate Systems Inc.

Govin Misir, CEO & President

150 Bloor Street West, M103

Toronto, ON, M5S 1M4

E: Govin@QuantGatesystems.com

T: +1 (416) 580 8604

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

