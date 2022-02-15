Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
15.02.22
11:55 Uhr
19,100 Euro
+0,400
+2,14 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
15.02.2022 | 11:00
PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results

DJ PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results 15-Feb-2022 / 12:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notice of Q4 2021 operational and financial results

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) will report its Q4 2021 operational and financial results on 18 February 2022 at 7.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow).

A conference call on Q4 & 12m 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 18 February 2022 at 11.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow).

To join the webcast (with registration form) please follow the link:

https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=314887

We recommend that participants start dialing in 10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

To join the conference call, please dial:

United Kingdom Number: +44 203 984 9844 (local access)

US Number: +1 718 866 4614 (local access)

Russian Dial: +7 495 283 98 58 (local access)

Participant code: 314887

Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, creating new products and integrated steel solutions together with its customers and partners. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 mln and EBITDA of USD2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  143161 
EQS News ID:  1280707 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2022 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
