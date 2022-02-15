MediCane Health Inc.announces that its Portuguese subsidiary MHI Cultivo Medicinal has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification from Infarmed, the Portuguese National Authority for Medicines and Health products, to produce cannabis for medical and research purposes. MediCane is the third cannabis company in Portugal to be granted EU-GMP certification.

The certification provides MediCane with the ability to manufacture and export cannabis-based preparations, extracts, and substances for medical and research use in permitted jurisdictions throughout the European Union, making it well-positioned to be a cannabis export hub to Europe.

In addition to manufacturing its own organic cultivation sourced from its Portuguese greenhouse, MediCane is in the process of partnering with other industry players from the EU, North America and Israel to provide them with contract manufacturing services and convert their cultivated cannabis into EU-GMP products. MediCane will leverage its growing network of distribution and pharma partners in Germany, Portugal, Spain, Poland, and Australia to increase high quality, consistent and reliable supply to patients in need.

"The journey to build a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility at exacting EU standards and achieve EU-GMP certification is challenging but very rewarding" said Vera Broder, CEO of MHI Cultivo Medicinal. "We are privileged to be recognized as a Project of National Interest by the Portuguese government and are grateful for the on-going support from the city of Campo Maior and from Infarmed throughout the process. MediCane is committed to contribute to supporting the Portuguese economy by providing employment to the national workforce, hiring qualified and specialized professionals, and improving the country's trade balance. We will also commence local registration of our products to make them available to Portuguese patients."

"As a pharmaceutical company, EU-GMP certification cements MediCane's strategy of bridging the gap between pharma and cannabis" said Yoav Nir, MediCane Agro CEO. "We have exported GACP medical cannabis to Germany since August 2021, and now we intend to export our first EU-GMP products to European customers during the second quarter of this year."

About MediCane

MediCane Health Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, as well as the cultivation, production, and marketing of cannabis-based medications. Today, MediCane is one of an estimated two dozen approved cannabis manufacturers in the world.

