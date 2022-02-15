itel Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior Customer Experience with Its Customer Support Services and Solutions

itel's customer support services and solutions save costs, improve efficiencies, and enhance customer experiences

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the nearshore (Americas) customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, and based on its findings, recognizes itel with the 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award. The company improves agent performance to deliver seamless and pleasant interactions because agents are often a brand's most visible point of contact with customers. It provides excellent work conditions to support employee well-being and deliver a superior CX. The company offers attractive employee packages, such as competitive salaries and benefits, flexible schedules, a clean and safe working environment, and significantly enhanced training processes to improve CX.

itel has integrated its training platform with its sentiment analysis and speech analytics tools to deliver continuous feedback, coaching, and personalized training according to each employee's performance. It also improves customer experience through intelligent use of technology. The company has a much closer perspective and ability to manage operations on the ground at country and facility levels leveraging its modern locations and advanced infrastructure. As a result, it can focus on solutions and performance, and dynamically expand implementations alongside client needs. Unlike other mid-size providers, itel is geo-diverse with operations in 9 countries across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean. At the same time, it offers boutique and customized solutions backed by a robust delivery platform. All combined, these attributes allow itel to provide US companies with greater efficiencies and cost savings through nearshore outsourcing that keep its clients nimble and secure in the new economy.

Industry analyst Sebastian Menutti stated, "itel maximizes the use of automation, self-service, and AI-based tools to help organizations deflect traffic from the contact centers. It helps them save costs, improve efficiencies, and enhance customer experience."

itel's teams discover new efficiencies through intensive use of technology and continuous process improvement. The company uses technology to empower its team. itel understands that customers want an interaction rather than just a transaction. They want a human touch. Therefore, itel does not automate all customer interactions, but works with each client to determine the level of automation that is right for their business. The company's upper management periodically visits delivery sites to support proper decision-making and ensure all key performance indicators (KPIs) are met. Its experienced business development team maintains strong relationships with key decision-makers and procurement offices to keep its finger on the pulse and maintain itel's competitive strength across a variety of industries, The company's marketing team works with its internal subject matter experts to publish business insights and case studies that give enterprises an up-close view of itel's offerings and hear client success stories. By hosting events for prospective and current clients, itel sustains direct client engagement that is essential for its continued growth.

"itel continuously expands into new geographies to extend its reach while preserving the agility and C-level involvement of smaller firms, making it a formidable provider for US customers," explained Menutti. With its strong overall performance, it earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award in the Nearshore customer experience outsourcing services market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About itel

itel (formerly known as "itelbpo) is an award-winning international customer experience partner with operations across the Caribbean, Latin America, U.S., and Canada. itelbpo's geo-diverse delivery platform and customized solutions provide flexibility and responsiveness. Their bilingual end-to-end Inbound & Outbound, Voice and Non-voice customer experience management solutions are carefully crafted to meet industry- and business-specific needs. For more information, visit www.itelinternational.com.

Contact:

Melissa von Frankenberg

P: 1.876.478.4052

E: Melissa.Frankenberg@itelinternational.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745147/itel_Award.jpg