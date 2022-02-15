Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company"), one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, today announced that, as of the end of January 2022, CENTR, CENTR Sugar Free, and the recently launched CENTR Instant are sold in approximately 2,450 retail locations across the United States.

"CENTR's continued expansion in key markets throughout the U.S. is evidenced not only by growth in retail adoption, but in all the positive consumer feedback shared with those retailers and online from individuals and families that discovered or continued to enjoy CENTR's delicious sparkling CBD beverages during their holiday season," said CEO Joseph Meehan.

In January, CENTR Instant rolled out across numerous existing and new retail locations. The launch of CENTR Instant aligns with CENTR's commitment to deliver great tasting products that consumers can enjoy in any number of moments, at home or on-the-go. The reception of CENTR Instant is a clear indicator supporting CENTR's focus on delivering innovative products designed to respond to the ever-growing consumer market focused on an intentional and wellness-oriented lifestyles.

CENTR's product availability and growth across a growing retail location count ensures the Company's family of products will continue to play a larger part of this consumer trend, adding value to our consumer community and creating long-term value for our shareholders.

Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR retailer can visit CENTR's online store to buy all our products, including the newly released CENTR Instant at: www.findyourcentr.com/shop.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

