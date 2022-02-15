Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Announces Recent Promotions

Middle-Market Investment Banking Firm Continues Growth into 2022

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Boxwood Partners, a boutique investment banking firm based in Jupiter, FL, has announced the promotions of five members of its team.

Boxwood completed a record 13 transactions last year, advising companies in a wide range of industries, including home services, franchising, tech enabled services, industrial distribution, industrial products, and consumer/food & beverage. This marks the 3rd consecutive year of record growth.

"I'm happy to announce the promotions on the Boxwood team," said J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner of Boxwood Partners. "Each played a crucial role in the success of the firm over the past several years, including a record-setting 2021. The promotions for each are well deserved and I am proud of the contributions from our entire staff."

The promotions are as follows:

Robbie Nickle was promoted from Vice President to Director.

Since joining Boxwood in 2019, Nickle has been a leader in deal execution and client management while being responsible for managing all aspects of the firm's M&A transactions. He continues to gain valuable experience advising clients across numerous industry verticals, including industrial products and services, manufacturing, and distribution. Prior to Boxwood, Nickle was at Matrix Capital Markets Group, where he was a key member of the Consumer and Industrial Products team.

Associates Madison Day and Dan Martinson have each been promoted to Vice President.

Madison Day joined Boxwood as an Analyst in December 2017 after two summer internships. He has played an integral role in deal execution across multiple industries while continuing to expand Boxwood's buyer relationships within the private equity community.

Dan Martinson joined Boxwood as an Analyst in June 2019 and has played an important role for the firm over the last two years. He will continue to lead deal execution across Boxwood's franchising efforts in his new role. Prior to Boxwood, Martinson worked as an Audit Senior for Deloitte's Audit and Assurance Practice.

Analysts Kurtis Brown and John Atkinson have each been promoted to Associate.

Kurtis Brown joined Boxwood in July 2020 after beginning his career with The Vanguard Group, where he was a Senior Derivatives Analyst.

John Atkinson joined Boxwood in September 2020. Prior to Boxwood, Atkinson worked as a Financial Analyst at the Altria Group, supporting the portfolio companies of the parent company.

Boxwood's most recent promotions come as Boxwood continues to establish itself as one of the leading investment banks for founder and entrepreneur-owned businesses. "These are well deserved promotions as them team continues to execute across all of our industry verticals," added Brian Alas, Managing Director. "Our recent momentum has given us the opportunity to continue to invest in our people and promote from within to support future growth."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, FL with offices in Richmond, VA. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Kevin Behan

kbehan@919marketing.com

919-459-3595

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688711/Boxwood-Partners-Announces-Recent-Promotions