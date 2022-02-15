Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) ("Pacific Ventures" or the "Company"), a consumer-centric holding company specializing in the distribution of food, beverage and alcohol-related products, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Pacific Ventures management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Pacific Ventures is rapidly gaining market share among food and beverage distributors by leveraging its diverse portfolio of operating subsidiaries to service increasing demand and evolving preferences from consumers.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors and maintains offices worldwide.

Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Pacific Ventures in all facets of investor relations including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key markets and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented: "Pacific Ventures' year-over-year revenue growth of 33% to $30.5 million in the first nine months of 2021 indicates quick service restaurants, fine dining, entertainment venues are quickly rebuilding to pre-pandemic levels. Notably, this growth is exceeding the National Restaurant Association's 2021 projection for the restaurant and foodservice industry to rise 19.7% from 2020. With rising food costs remaining one of the top challenges, over the past year and a half Pacific Ventures has centralized operations, expanded sourcing and increased production capacity to enhance its positioning. Operational improvements and modernization are improving efficiencies with redesigned production lines and new capital equipment, and the purchase of new trucks has doubled its sales territory. This creates untapped value which presents an exciting opportunity, and we are look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

Brooks Hamilton added: "Pacific Ventures' growth has been driven by its continued outstanding customer service and timely expansion plans across its portfolio of select assets. Since its acquisition of San Diego Farmers Outlet, a company started over thirty-five years ago to provide primarily restaurant customers in Southern California with quality food and produce, new customer accounts and a broadened selection have continued to drive sales growth while simultaneously reducing operating expenses. Seaport Meat Company, the Company's most recently acquired asset, has over thirty years in business servicing restaurant, retail, and institutional customers in the Southwest region with its USDA-licensed meat processing plant that supplies quality meats, seafood, dry goods, dairy and produce. The upcoming launch of SeaportSteak.com, a direct-to-consumer website for delivery of high-quality meat, will enable the company to be competitive in the online meat distribution space due to Seaport Meat being a direct source of meat, while driving margin and profit growth for the Company. Pacific Ventures' SnöBar brand carries alcohol infused popsicles and ice cream that replicate the distinct flavor and experience of the traditional cocktails, and the Company is leveraging its first mover advantage in this unique new product category. We look forward to working with management to communicate the immense value proposition Pacific Ventures represents based on its increasing revenue and gross margin profiles."

"Following our momentum in 2021 and increasing demand from our customers, we are highly focused on our executing across our operational expansion plans for 2022," said Shannon Masjedi, President and CEO of Pacific Ventures Group. "Our growth is expected to be driven by cross selling revenue enhancement strategies in which broader offerings lead to more sales to current customers and greater profit per stop. We expect organic growth to continue through the measures we've taken to service additional business from existing and new customers, such as redesigning production lines and realizing various synergies across our operating subsidiaries. Looking ahead, we are aggressively qualifying our pipeline of targets and evaluating new potential acquisitions of successful lifestyle businesses. We look forward to working with Brooks and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our unique positioning for capitalizing on evolving consumer trends within the food and beverage industry, and building long-term value for our shareholders."

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is a consumer-centric distribution company focused on food, beverage, and alcohol-related products. Through its portfolio of operating subsidiaries, Pacific Ventures delivers specialty groceries, top quality proteins and produce, and innovative products to consumers through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Pacific Ventures Group, please visit www.pacvgroup.com .

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations - targeted campaigns and broad media outreach; 4) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) delays in bringing products to key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the ability to sell our products in certain markets, (iv) intense competition in the industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (ix) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (x) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xi) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

