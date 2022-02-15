Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is proud to announce the launch of Microdose X with the purpose of shifting the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, one city at a time.

Mental health, spiritual growth, ancestral traditions, entrepreneurship - Microdose X is a global network that both highlights the unique qualities of each local chapter while fostering connection and expansion within the wider community. Organized by locals, these live in-person events will feature artists, thought leaders, scientific discoveries, dynamic startups, and inspiring personal stories that remind us why we're here in the first place.



"We're proud to launch the Microdose X initiative as our way of connecting directly with the general public to bring and help spread awareness of the potential benefits of psychedelic medicine. This movement is led by the people, and Microdose X is our way of connecting with the psychedelic community on a grassroots level. Everyone is welcome to attend a Microdose X event; we want both long-term believers and those who are just learning about psychedelics for the first time to join us in a dialogue around the future of mental health and wellness. To see someone's perception of psychedelic medicine shift right before your eyes, well, it's a beautiful feeling that can't be described through words and is part of our core mission as an organization," - Connor Haslam, CEO, Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

Microdose X events are organized and produced by Chapter Heads, who are passionate locals partnered with Microdose to create events that educate and inspire. Events will feature talks from experts, artists' presentations, and opportunities to connect with other psychedelic community members. For more information on how to become a Chapter Head for your community please visit https://microdose.buzz/x/chapter-head-submission.

Upcoming Microdose X events will be held all over the world: from New York, London, Tel Aviv, and Moscow, all the way to Kingston, Jamaica. We'll unveil the full list of cities soon via https://microdose.buzz/x.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Microdose X

Microdose X is a network of local in-person events dedicated to shifting the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, one city at a time. Organized by local Chapter Heads, these live events will feature everything from fireside chats with thought leaders, to scientific discoveries and dynamic startups, to inspiring personal stories that remind us why we're here in the first place.

Microdose X events are meant to bring together both long-term believers as well as those who are just learning about psychedelics for the first time to join in a dialogue around the future of mental health and wellness. By bringing together knowledge, community, fun, and art, these events will provide you with a place to explore and learn about this promising field of psychedelic medicine.

