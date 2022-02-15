Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2022) - Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. ("OFB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its preliminary prospectus and has received initial comments back from the BCSC. The company is attending to the comments and continues to position itself for a direct listing in the coming weeks.

The Company's crypto mining operations remain at 2MW, producing positive cash flow while using 100% renewable hydro-electric energy. OFB continues to perform due diligence on various opportunities to enable further crypto mining expansion and Company growth.

OFB would like to announce Brandon Kostinuk has joined the team as VP of Marketing and Development. Brandon has an array of experience in blockchain technology, recently as the marketing lead that netted one of the largest Canadian cryptocurrency fundraising campaigns. Brandon will provide his expertise and insight to help the Company grow and expand current and future blockchain applications.

Additionally, Steven Beeghly has joined the Board of Advisors at Ocean Falls Blockchain. Steven is an attorney and insurance business leader with more than 25 years of insurance corporate and regulatory experience. Mr. Beeghly began his career at Allianz Group's, Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and has since been an officer, director, shareholder, and attorney for numerous insurance, reinsurance, and alternative risk transfer ventures. Mr. Beeghly is a graduate of the University of Washington and the Seattle University School of Law.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.oceanfallsblockchain.com.

About Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp

Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. is a well capitalized and unified blockchain technology company focused on developing or acquiring relevant and disruptive blockchain applications, in addition to an environmentally conscious boutique cryptocurrency mining operation located in the historic town of Ocean Falls, British Columbia.

For Further information, please contact:

Oded Orgil

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-888-910-6322

Email: oded@oceanfallsblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

