Fusion Risk Management releases MuleSoft Certified Template for Fusion Framework System to simplify integration to the Fusion Framework System and help companies to create seamless digital experiences, faster

Fusion Risk Management today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Template for Fusion Framework System. The Fusion Framework System template, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, will allow companies to simplify integration to the Fusion Framework System and drive operational resilience initiatives while increasing ROI, accelerating value, and significantly reducing related IT and maintenance expenses.

With MuleSoft, Fusion's joint customers can quickly connect with the systems and applications risk and resilience teams use every day to break down silos and aggregate data from anywhere in an organization. This empowers risk and resilience teams to partner with their IT teams in building integrations 57% faster. Together with MuleSoft, Fusion accelerates data-driven approaches to resilience by empowering organizations with complete visibility into risks and disruptions so they can respond before incidents escalate.

"Today's risk and resilience teams understand they need real-time data to inform their operational resilience plans, but many are challenged by siloed systems and limited resources," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion Risk Management. "The escalating number of disruptions to daily operations makes it critical that businesses have the ability to identify and respond to those incidents in minutes, not days. Fusion is committed to helping our clients move from reactive to proactive resiliency, delivering the North Star of resilience. With MuleSoft, we can quickly integrate siloed systems to create a complete, real-time view of risk and resiliency, empowering business teams, and giving them the confidence to develop secure integrations and applications that scale as their business grows."

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft. "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 85% of IT organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to create a composable enterprise by securely unlocking and integrating their data and apps to deliver new levels of speed, agility and efficiency."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media and telecom. Using MuleSoft, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency by making it possible for companies to turn every asset in their organization data, bots, and applications into reusable building blocks to scale and increase the speed of work.

Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about Fusion Risk Management by visiting: https://anypoint.mulesoft.com/exchange/'search=fusion%20risk%20management.

Fusion Risk Management customers can learn more how to integrate data from siloed apps and systems faster and automate complete workflows more efficiently with MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform at: https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity and disaster recovery, risk management, information technology and security risk, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

