Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) one of the world's largest asset managers with €1,199.4 billion in AUM, has hired Mabrouk Chetouane as Head of Global Market Strategy, Solutions, International.

In his new role, Mabrouk will lead and manage the global market strategy team responsible for developing the in-house macroeconomic, asset allocation and investment views within Natixis IM Solutions, which are essential to both clients and sales. He will report to Claire Martinetto, Head of Natixis IM Solutions, International and be based in Paris.

In addition to research, Mabrouk will oversee the team's involvement in the multi- investment process as well as strategic asset allocation modelling for public and private markets. He will also actively contribute to Natixis Solutions strategy and positioning with senior management and facilitate the relationship with affiliates and the US Solutions teams.

Mabrouk has nearly 20 years of experience in macro-economic forecasting. He joins Natixis IM from BFT Investment Managers, where he was Head of Research and Strategy. Prior to this he was at IHS Global Insight as a Principal Economist. He also spent 6 years with Banque de France. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University Paris-Dauphine and a Master's degree from ENSAE in Economics Statistics modeling and a further Masters in Quantitative Macroeconomics from the University Paris/Pantheon-Sorbonne.

Claire Martinetto commented; "As we continue to enhance the full capabilities of our Solutions business, Mabrouk will play a key role in developing macro strategy and research that supports client portfolios and puts their needs front and centre. He will also work in close collaboration with our US team as well as our range of affiliates to support investors with their asset allocation decisions. He has a wealth of knowledge and industry experience and I look forward to welcoming him to Natixis IM."

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 20 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with nearly $1.4 trillion assets under management2 (€1,199.4 billion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is wholly owned by Natixis. Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2021 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 15th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2021 are $1,390 billion. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers. Excluding H2O Asset Management.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

