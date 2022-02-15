Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
PR Newswire
15.02.2022 | 15:03
Argentem Creek Partners: NEW YORK DISTRICT COURT COMPELS ARBITRATION OF CLAIMS BY OUTRIDER MANAGEMENT AGAINST ARGENTEM CREEK

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal judge in New York on February 10 granted the Argentem parties motion to compel arbitration against plaintiff Outrider thereby dismissing them from Kazakhstan's litigation against U.S. investors. The Court also granted the motion by Kazakhstan to remand the case to New York State Court where Argentem's motion to dismiss Kazakhstan's claims will be decided. After specifically noting the number of times the award has been confirmed despite Kazakhstan's fraud allegations, including in the United States and Sweden, the Court held that Argentem "can raise any motion to dismiss Kazakhstan's claims in the state court."

After removing the case to NY federal court, lawyers for Argentem Creek subsequently filed a motion to compel Outrider into arbitration based upon a clear arbitration provision in that Sharing Agreement.

View the ruling here.

For media inquiries, please contact info@tristangate.com.

