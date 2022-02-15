Carnival PLC - Carnival plc Annual Report

CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT

MIAMI (February 15, 2022) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that the Carnival plc 2021 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This document is also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.