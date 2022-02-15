Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
15.02.22
15:48 Uhr
18,660 Euro
+0,360
+1,97 %
Hotels/Tourismus
FTSE-250
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.02.2022
Carnival PLC - Carnival plc Annual Report

London, February 15

CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT

MIAMI (February 15, 2022) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that the Carnival plc 2021 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This document is also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

© 2022 PR Newswire
