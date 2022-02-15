Recent BloombergNEF research shows that corporations procured a record 31GW of renewable energy in 2021, and LevelTen Energy says that growth occurred despite more than a year of price increases.From pv magazine USA BloombergNEF has reported that global procurement of renewable energy contracts by corporations has set a new record of 31GW of capacity. Most of that capacity was procured in the Americas, with 17GW coming from the United States and 3.3GW from other nations in North and South America. Europe, in the grip of a massive run-up in electricity pricing due to natural gas issues with Russia, ...

