Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing a pipeline of radiopharmaceutical products across a variety of solid cancers, today announced that members of management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

B. Riley Radiation-Oncology Investor Day. Fireside chat on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Company management will participate in 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage company developing innovative radiopharmaceutical technology that delivers precise, alpha-emitting particles across solid cancers. By leveraging internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to enable a clinical supply of radioisotopes, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel products that use alpha particles, a higher Linear Energy Transfer (LET) form of radiation, that can potentially eradicate cancer cells. Oncoinvent's lead candidate, Radspherin, is designed for treatment of metastatic cancers in body cavities, and its versality allows it to be deployed for the treatment of a variety of cancer indications. Radspherin is in two ongoing Phase 1 studies to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis from both ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

