DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Sinus Dilation Devices Market to Witness Growth at a Substantial CAGR of 9.14% Reaching USD 2.35 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinus Dilation Devices Market is anticipated to experience rising demand in the coming years due to several factors such as the rising burden of sinusitis across the globe, recent product launches and approvals, as well as the presence of many key Sinus Dilation Devices market players such as Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Dalent Medical, and many more.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Sinus Dilation Devices market.

Key players working proactively in the Sinus Dilation Devices Market include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Dalent Medical, Intersect ENT, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Jilin Coronado Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Leno Medical Technology ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, InnAccel, Surgical Holdings., SinuPulse, Sklar Surgical Instruments, XION, Entermed, Optim LLC, KARL STORZ , Wolf GmbH, and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Sinus Dilation Devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2026.

In July 2021 , Intersect ENT, Inc. commercially launched its VenSure balloon sinus dilation devices in the U.S.

In September 2020 , Intersect ENT, Inc . entered into an agreement to acquire Fiagon AG Medical Technologies . The combination of both the company's portfolio allows delivering more comprehensive surgical solutions across the sinusitis care continuum.

In August 2020 , Acclarent Inc. received FDA clearance for its Next Generation Balloon Dilation System, an integrated balloon sinuplasty (BSP) and Eustachian tube (ET) dilation device intended to provide a means to access the sinus space within and across nasal and sinus structures.

Sinus Dilation Devices Overview

Sinus Dilation Devices are medical devices used for broadening the sinus openings during sinus surgery to treat sinus drainage problems. Sinus Dilation Devices comprise endoscopes (sinuscope and rhinoscope) for visualization during surgery along with a sinus balloon dilation system, sinus implants, and others.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Insight

Among all the regions, North America is expected to occupy a major share in the overall Sinus Dilation Devices market during the forthcoming years. This domination is owing to the increasing prevalence of the target population in the region. Moreover, the presence of a well-established reimbursement policy, recent product approvals in the region, and presence of key Sinus Dilation Devices market players active such as Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Dalent Medical, Intersect ENT, Inc., among others are also expected to augment the Sinus Dilation Devices market.

For instance, on May 20, 2021, Intersect ENT, a global ear, nose, and throat ("ENT") medical technology company received a CE mark for its PROPEL Contour (mometasone furoate) sinus implant (specifically designed for inflammation reduction by providing mechanical support and steroid delivery). Furthermore, the Asia-pacific region has future potential for the Sinus Dilation Devices market.

Sinus Dilation Devices Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the demand for Sinus Dilation Devices are the rising burden of sinusitis across the globe, recent product approvals and launches, as well as the presence of several reimbursement policies and initiatives concerned with the treatment of sinusitis are all responsible for the Sinus Dilation Devices market growth.

The rise in demand for Sinus Dilation Devices is attributed to the growing incidence of rhinosinusitis both acute and chronic among the worldwide population. Moreover, the rising preference for the minimally invasive procedures and benefit of balloon sinuplasty over conventional treatment methods is also expected to surge the Sinus Dilation Devices market. Also, increasing technological advancement and the presence of key Sinus Dilation Devices market players are other aspects responsible for global Sinus Dilation Devices market growth.

However, on the other hand, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 led to a backlog of surgical procedures and interruption in routine patient care followed by suspension of routine surgeries during the crisis. Also, many health organizations have canceled routine clinical visits to curb the transmission of the virus. Moreover, few health organizations have shifted their focus towards managing the deadly virus infection which led to delayed surgery in rhinology, particularly with regards to chronic rhinosinusitis which affected the Sinus Dilation Devices market a lot. The availability of alternative treatment regimens and lack of skilled otolaryngologists and ENT surgeons are also some of the factors likely to impede the Sinus Dilation Devices market.

Scope of the Sinus Dilation Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Balloon Sinuplasty Devices, Sinus Implants/Stents, Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Instruments Set, And Others

- Balloon Sinuplasty Devices, Sinus Implants/Stents, Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Instruments Set, And Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

- Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Key Sinus Dilation Devices Companies - Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Dalent Medical, Intersect ENT, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Jilin Coronado Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Leno Medical Technology ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, InnAccel, Surgical Holdings., SinuPulse, Sklar Surgical Instruments, XION, Entermed, Optim LLC, KARL STORZ , Wolf GmbH, and others.

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

The Global Sinus Dilation Devices market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14% during the forecast period and will reach USD 2.35 billion by 2026.

