Alumina Trihydrate Market size worth $ 1.94 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing demand from end user industries such as paper, paints & coatings, increasing applications in automobile industry are some of the major factors expected to boost demand for Alumina Trihydrate in the years to come.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Alumina Trihydrate Market" By End User (Construction, Electricals, Automobiles, Paints & Coating, Plastic, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Personal Care), By Application (Industrial Chemicals, Caulks and Sealants, Adhesives, Wires and Cables, Coating, Printing Ink, Ceramics, and Rubber), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Alumina Trihydrate Market size was valued at USD 1.56 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Overview

Alumina Trihydrate is used across a wide variety of industries. Alumina trihydrate is the most economic and widely used flame retardant and smoke suppressant in the plastics industry. Plastic is used across almost every sector, including to produce packaging, in building and construction, in textiles, consumer products, transportation, electrical and electronics, and industrial machinery. China is the largest producer and consumer of plastics at a global level. China is the largest producer of plastics (25%) followed by Europe (20%) and the US (19.5%). Thus, demand for Alumina Trihydrate is expected to increase, especially from China's plastic industry.

Alumina Trihydrate is also used in the textile industry. Alumina Trihydrate retards the burning of polymers. It also helps to increase the filler loading in the coating system for the curtain at a low cost compared to metal hydroxides. The contents of flame retardants in textiles and foam products are used for curtains, mattresses, carpets, among others. Again, China remains the world's largest textile producer and exporter, thus, demand for Alumina Trihydrate is expected to increase in the country.

Construction is another major End User of Alumina Trihydrate. The construction industry is expanding, especially in the countries such as China and India, owing to rapid urbanization. In addition, the Middle East and Africa region, also hold lucrative opportunities for Alumina Trihydrate providers. In some countries of the Middle East region, massive investments are being made in infrastructure development, while in Africa- roads, dams, irrigation works, schools, houses, hospitals, factories, and other construction works are being developed.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation, U.S.), Alfa Aesar (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), Alcoa Corporation (U.S.), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), Nabaltec AG (Germany), NALCO (India), MAL-Hungarian Aluminum Producer and Trading Co.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Alumina Trihydrate Market On the basis of End User, Application, and Geography.

Alumina Trihydrate Market, By End User

Construction



Electricals



Automobiles



Paints & Coating



Plastic



Textiles



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Personal Care

Alumina Trihydrate Market, By Application

Industry Chemicals



Caulks and Sealants



Adhesives



Wires and Cables



Coating



Printing Inks



Ceramic



Rubber

Alumina Trihydrate Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

