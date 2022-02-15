Pharnext Appoints Valérie Worrall as Chief Financial Officer

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY platform, announces the appointment of Valérie Worrall as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'), effective March 1st, 2022.

Valérie Worrall is an experienced finance professional with over 25 years' experience across Pharma, Consumer Health and MedTech. She joins Pharnext from EOS Imaging, a Euronext-listed company focused on orthopedic imaging and surgical planning, where she held the position of CFO and played a key role in evaluating and implementing financing strategies for the company as well as contributing to the evolution of its business model. Prior to this, Valérie Worrall has worked in several finance executive roles including at Novartis over a 17-year period both across Europe and the U.S., and more recently with the French medical device company, BALT, where she was CFO. She holds a Master's degree in Management from HEC Paris.

At Pharnext, Valérie Worrall will be responsible for advancing new fundraising opportunities and supporting the Company's growth.

Dr. David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Valérie to the team and look forward to working with her. Valerie's expertise will be invaluable to Pharnext as we continue to advance our pipeline and make progress on our pivotal Phase III, the PREMIER Trial, of PXT3003, our lead candidate, to treat Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A). Her appointment as CFO will also help Pharnext explore new opportunities for further investment as we continue to grow."

On her appointment as Chief Financial Officer, Valérie Worrall of Pharnext, commented: "I am excited to be joining Pharnext at this critical time of its development. Pharnext offers a unique opportunity to treat patients with CMT1A, an indication which currently has no approved medicines, and I look forward to working with the team to ensure we explore all financial options to further this mission."

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com .

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pharnext and its business, including in respect of timing of and prospects for clinical trials and regulatory submissions of the Company's product candidates as well as a potential financing transaction, the use of proceeds therefrom and cash runway. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Pharnext considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in Pharnext's URD approved by the AMF on November 9, 2020 under number N° R. 20-029 as well as in its annual periodic management reports and press releases (copies of which are available on www.pharnext.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Pharnext operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Pharnext or not currently considered material by Pharnext. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pharnext to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Pharnext disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Pharnext shares in any country, including the United States. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.

Contacts

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

Media Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com

Financial Communication (Europe)

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

Media Relations (France)

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

SOURCE: Pharnext SA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/688895/Pharnext-Appoints-Valrie-Worrall-as-Chief-Financial-Officer