Revenue from activity up 9% in 2021 to €1.4 million

Sales of products and services down 8% in 2021 to €1.0 million

Financial resources offering financial visibility through to the 4th quarter of 2022

Genomic Vision(FR0011799907 GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today reported its revenue and cash position at December 31, 20211

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2021

FY 4th quarter In thousands of euros IFRS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales of products and services 994 1,084 -8% 374 289 29% of which: life science research (LSR) 959 971 -1% 364 276 32% of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) 35 113 -69% 10 13 -23% Other revenue 419 213 97% 99 7 n.s. Total revenue from activity 1,413 1,297 9% 473 296 60%

In the fourth quarter of 2021, sales of products and services totaled €374 thousand, an increase of 29% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, with:

€364 thousand that notably includes the sale of a Fibervision platform to the University of Florida (research market LSR),

€10 thousand in sales of the FSHD test essentially to La Timone hospital in France (in-vitro diagnostics market IVD).

Total revenue from activity totaled €473 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021, versus €296 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 60%.

Total revenue from activity was €1,413 thousand over the year to December 31, 2021, up 9% compared with the year to December 31, 2020, and consisted of:

sales of products and services of €994 thousand in 2021, down 8% compared with 2020, each of the two financial years including the sale of one platform,

of €994 thousand in 2021, down 8% compared with 2020, each of the two financial years including the sale of one platform, other revenue of €419 thousand over the year to December 31, 2021, corresponding to Research Tax Credit whose increase was a direct result of the Company's refocus on its Research and Development activities in 2021.

Financial structure

At December 31, 2021, Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of €2.3 million. The Company estimates that its available cash will enable it to finance its activities until May 2022, with the additional cash required to enable it to continue its activities over the coming 12 months estimated at €5 million.

In order to cover its working capital requirements, the Company put in place a financing line with Winance via the signing, on June 11, 2020, of an OCABSA (convertible notes with warrants) issuance contract. This contract provides for the issuance, to the benefit of Winance, of a number of €1 million tranches of OCABSA representing a maximum total bond issue of €12 million over a 24-month period.

The Company thus has a remaining balance of €6 million on this financing line, in accordance with the characteristics indicated in the Prospectus granted visa number 21-028 by the AMF French stock market authority on February 9, 2021 and under the contractual and legal conditions.

Based on updated sales growth and Research Development, Sales Marketing and General Administrative spending hypotheses, and on associated working capital requirement assumptions, Genomic Vision will have the necessary resources to continue its development through to the final quarter of 2022.

The investment and growth financing requirements are based on the following key strategic priorities:

acceleration in the launch of high value-added applications onto the market;

improvement in the performances and design of new products to enhance the sales offer;

rapid strengthening of the teams, notably R&D and Sales teams, by recruiting talented new staff.

Next financial communication*

Full year results 2021: Thursday, April 21, 2022

* Indicative date, subject to change. Publication will take place after the close of the Euronext market.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Based near Paris, in Bagneux, GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on February 9, 2021 under reference number R.21-002, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

1 Unaudited data

