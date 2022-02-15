Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Vier heiße Eisen im Feuer! #Durchbruch2022
15.02.2022 | 18:53
NEO Finance AB: Regarding to the first day without rights (ex-date) to acquire newly issued shares of NEO Finance, AB

7 February 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance,
AB (hereinafter - the Company) agreed on increase of authorized capital with
additional contribution issuing up to 167 332 units registered ordinary shares
with each nominal value of 0,44 Eur. By the decision of Extraordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders increasing authorized capital of the Company new
registered ordinary shares issue price is equal to 2,51 Eur for 0,44 Eur
nominal value share. 

21 February 2022 is the first day without rights (ex-date), from which with
the securities market billing cycle T+2 acquired shares of the Company do not
entitle to acquire newly issued shares of the Company. 

About the right of priority to acquire newly issued shares of the Company the
separate notification will be announced. 



Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
