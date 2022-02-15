IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn Richter will be a featured speaker at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's annual conference, to be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. A pre-recorded webcast of his presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Following the session, a replay will be accessible at ir.iff.com.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005780/en/

Contacts:

Michael DeVeau

Chief Investor Relations Communications Officer

212.708.7164

Michael.DeVeau@iff.com