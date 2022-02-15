- (PLX AI) - Devon Energy Q4 dividend USD 1.
- • Q4 net income USD 1,500 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 2.23
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 935 million vs. estimate USD 850 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.39 vs. estimate USD 1.24
- • Keeps guidance for production in the range of 570,000 to 600,000 Boe per day in 2022
- • Production in the first quarter of 2022 is estimated to be reduced by 3 percent or 15,000 Boe per day due to the impact of severe winter weather
