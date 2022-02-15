

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$177.19 million, or -$1.54 per share. This compares with -$269.50 million, or -$2.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$157.36 million or -$1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.2% to $1.05 billion from $0.69 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



