

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $160.53 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $113.37 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $243.05 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $905.36 million from $846.29 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $160.53 Mln. vs. $113.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q4): $905.36 Mln vs. $846.29 Mln last year.



