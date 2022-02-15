

OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Devon Energy Corp. (DVN):



Earnings: $1.51 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.10 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.23 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 billion or $1.39 per share for the period.



Revenue: $4.27 billion in Q4 vs. $1.28 billion in the same period last year.



