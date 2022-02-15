

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $705 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 130.9% to $2.54 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $705 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.27 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.51 -Revenue (Q4): $2.54 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



